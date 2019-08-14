Zambia: Go and Bring Us Medals - Mulenga

SPORTS Minister Emmanuel Mulenga has told the All-Africa Games bound athletes to come back with medals.
Speaking during the send off ceremony at the Olympic Youth Development Centre (OYDC) in Lusaka yesterday, Mulenga said information reaching him was that Zambia was sending a formidable team to the African sports jamboree in Morocco.
Zambia would be represented by 67 athletes.
Mulenga encouraged the 67 to fly the country's flag high before reminding them on the ills denting the sport like doping.
