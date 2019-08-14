Zambia: Go and Bring Us Medals - Mulenga

14 August 2019
The Times of Zambia (Ndola)
By Adrian Mwanza

SPORTS Minister Emmanuel Mulenga has told the All-Africa Games bound athletes to come back with medals.

Speaking during the send off ceremony at the Olympic Youth Development Centre (OYDC) in Lusaka yesterday, Mulenga said information reaching him was that Zambia was sending a formidable team to the African sports jamboree in Morocco.

Zambia would be represented by 67 athletes.

Mulenga encouraged the 67 to fly the country's flag high before reminding them on the ills denting the sport like doping.

Read more

Read the original article on Times of Zambia.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Times of Zambia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Times of Zambia

Most Popular
Zambia
Southern Africa
Governance
Sport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
South Africa Reacts to Protests Against Its Businesses in Nigeria
South Africa Reacts to Protests Against Its Businesses in Nigeria
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija
Deportation Looms for Undocumented Immigrants in South Africa
Deportation Looms for Undocumented Immigrants in South Africa
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
Ivorian Musician DJ Arafat Dies in High-Speed Accident
Ivorian Musician DJ Arafat Dies in High-Speed Accident

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.