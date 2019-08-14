Nigeria: Princess Peters Drops Video for Urhuese

14 August 2019
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Emmanuel Okogba

Princess Peters, a Nigerian gospel music minister, and Nollywood actress has released the video for her latest single titled URHUESE.

The release of URHUESE follows immediately after the release of her songs ERHUN and AIGBOVIOSA which dropped in June this year.

"URHUESE " is a song of thanksgiving to God for His Goodness, Blessings and faithfulness.

On how she expects the song to impact listeners, Peters said, "My expectation is for the song to lunch them into the attitude of gratitude to God almighty".

The song drops today 14th of August 2019 under the platform of Lightworld Productions LTD and her YouTube channel Princesspeterstv.

VANGUARD

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Copyright © 2019 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

