Lesotho: A Social Enterprise Project to Promote and Distribute Renewable Energy Solutions in Rural Lesotho

25 July 2019
European Union External Action (Brussels)
press release

Positive Planet International has partnered with the Rural Self-help Development Association (RSDA) for The Economic Growth Through Sustainable Access to Renewable Energy, a project co-funded by EU in Lesotho.

The project aims to build a sustainable social enterprise that will provide, promote and distribute renewable energy solutions to rural communities and smallholder farmers in five of Lesotho's districts, namely, Leribe, Berea, Maseru, Mafeteng, and Mohale's Hoek. The overall objective is to contribute to the socio-economic development of rural households in Lesotho through the access to energy efficient and renewable energy services and technologies (EERE).

