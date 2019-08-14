South Africa: 49 Year Old Murder Suspect Sentenced to Two Life Imprisonments

press release

The success of our investigations and prosecutions depend largely on thorough and meticulous taking of statements, gathering evidence and presenting the facts of the case in court. It also sends out a strong message that criminals will face the maximum punishment which can be meted out to them.

Paul Evans (49) was sentenced in the Western Cape High court for the double murder of 35-year-old Shafieka Petersen and her twelve year old daughter Mishka Petersen from Tufelo Court in Delft.

Their decomposed bodies were found inside their home on 24 November 2017. The following day the investigating officer, Lieutenant Colonel Michael Thebus, who was a Captain at that time, followed up information on the whereabouts of the alleged suspect, Paul Evans in Endekuil near the N7 highway. During investigation the suspect confessed to the murders. It also emerged that the suspect had a previous conviction for murder for which he received the death penalty in 1992. He appealed his conviction and his sentence was converted into life imprisonment in 1994.

The double murder case was set for trial in the Western Cape High Court and the accused was sentenced by Judge Salie Hlope on Tuesday, 13 August 2019 as follows:

Count 1: Murder - Life imprisonment

Count 2: Murder - Life imprisonment

Count 3: Defeating the end of Justice - 18 months imprisonment

The investigating officer, Lieutenant Colonel Thebus, was praised by State Advocate Megan Blaauw for sterling investigation work, which led to the successful prosecution and sentence in this case. The sentence came during the month of August, where we celebrate Women's month nationally.