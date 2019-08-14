Zambia: President Lungu Launches Chiansi Irrigation Scheme Works

Photo: Zambia Reports
President Edgar Lungu (file photo).
14 August 2019
The Times of Zambia (Ndola)
By Steven Zande

President Edgar Lungu yesterday commissioned the construction works for the multi-million dollar Chiansi irrigation scheme in Kafue District, which is expected to benefit more than 21, 000 people when fully operational.

President Lungu said the project was timely, given the threats posed by climate change.

