Zambia: President Lungu Launches Chiansi Irrigation Scheme Works

President Edgar Lungu yesterday commissioned the construction works for the multi-million dollar Chiansi irrigation scheme in Kafue District, which is expected to benefit more than 21, 000 people when fully operational.
President Lungu said the project was timely, given the threats posed by climate change.
Read the original article on Times of Zambia.
