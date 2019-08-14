Zambia: Ng'andu Warns SOEs

FINANCE Minister Bwalya Ng'andu has warned loss-making State Owned Enterprises (SOEs) that the Government will not continue to pour resources in bottomless pits that do not provide value to the public.

Dr Ng'andu said the Government's investment in SOEs is not a social activity, but is intended to get a reasonable return to raise finance to meet other developmental objectives.

He was speaking at the launch of the 2019-2023 Corporate Strategic Plan for the Zambia National Building Society in Lusaka yesterday.

He said the Government would not continue investing in entities that did not provide value to the public.

