Liberia: Karly, Momo Suffer Defeat On LISCR FC Debut

13 August 2019
The NEWS (Monrovia)

Liberian duo, Mark Karly and John Momo suffered defeat in their competitive debut for LISCR FC against Togo's Maranatha FC recently in Lome.

The two players were in action as the Liberia's FA Cup holder LISCR FC was walloped 3-0 away to Togolese giant Maranatha FC in the first leg of the CAF Confederation Cup.

Striker Mark Karly started the game and was later substituted in the 57th minute for Kelvin Kollie, while John Momo was introduce in the 68th minute to replace Michael Temeh.

The both players however, will hope for a better result in the second leg of the CAF Confederation Cup which will be played at the ATS on weekend of August 23-25, 2019.

