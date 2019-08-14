Nigeria: Brazil 2019 - Golden Eaglets Begin Camping in Abuja

Five-time champions Golden Eaglets have kick-started their camping programme for the FIFA U-17 World Cup finals taking place in Brazil between October 6 and November 17, 2019.

The Golden Eaglets picked a ticket to the championship after finishing among the top four teams at the Africa U-17 Cup of Nations held in Tanzania in April this year.

The 52 players called up by Head Coach, Manu Garba, arrived Serob Legacy Hotel, Abuja to begin the camp.

Coach Garba led Nigeria to win a fourth title in the United Arab Emirates in 2013. The Golden Eaglets also triumphed at the 1985, 1993, 2007 and 2015 championships in China, Japan, Korea Republic and Chile respectively.

THE FULL LIST

Goalkeepers: Sunday Steven, Suleiman Shuaibu, Joseph Oluwabusola, Zubair Suleiman, Moses Aluko, Anthony Okoronkwo

Defenders: Etim Charles, Ogaga Oduko, Ferdinand Clement, David Ishaya Akulo, Shedrack Tanko, Mayowa Abayomi, Kelvin Agho, Dahiru Yusuf, Adeniyi Timilehin, Ismaila Salaudeen, Usman Mohammed, Emeka Egbu

Midfielders: Samson Tijani, Alfred Olaniyan, Ibrahim Jabaar, Fawaz Abdullahi, Shuaibu Abdulrazak, Peter Agba, Muyideen Oyindamola, Suleiman Lawal, Longbak Kling Shak, Damilola Adeyeye, Ajir Sesugh, Gotee Ntignee

Forwards: Akinkunmi Amoo, Olakunle Olusegun, Wisdom Ubani, Divine Nwachukwu, Mubarak Gata, Adrien Akande, Etim Friday Ubi, Haruna Lawal, Egesionu Suporu, Sunusi Ibrahim, Samson Komolafe, Ismail Ayodele, Ogunkoya Paul, Iniobong Okon, Opeyemi Qudus, Tobi Adeleke, Oluebube Oguduba, Usman Abba, Odeh David Emeka, Gideon Okon Asuquo, Bashar Issa Olatunji, Mohammed Dikko