Kenya: FKF Boss Denies Claims of Kimanzi-Zico Takeover of Harambee Stars Bench

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) has denied rumours on the 'appointment' of Francis Kimanzi and Zedekiah "Zico" Otieno to lead Harambee Stars bench following the termination of Sebastien Migne's contract.
The internet was on Wednesday awash with reports that the duo had been appointed and are set to be unveiled on Friday.
FKF President Nick Mwendwa has however denied the reports.
"We don't run football via the internet. I am also reading the same news on the internet and I am very surprised.
"Whoever is spreading such rumours has no idea what is going on with the reorganization of the Harambee Stars technical bench. We will announce the new coach officially at the right time." Mwendwa said in a telephone interview.
Kenya is set to play Afcon 2021 qualifiers against Egypt and Togo in November.
A new technical bench is set to be unveiled in good time to kickstart the preparations.
