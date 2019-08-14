Kenya: DP Ruto Begs to Be Left Alone on 'Plot to Scuttle Referendum'

Deputy President William Ruto has pleaded to be left alone over claims that his allies are plotting to 'scuttle' the push for a referendum by the Building Bridges Initiative.
The claims were carried in a front page story by The Star newspaper on Wednesday.
Ruto dismissed the claims as fake news.
This is what constitutes FAKE NEWS. I know it is difficult but newspapers should try selling without the 'Ruto' mention. Please! Tafadhali woiye! pic.twitter.com/As6mHhtajf
- William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) August 13, 2019
This is the second time the Deputy President is using the 'fake news' defence against media reports on his relations with President Uhuru Kenyatta.
Last month, Ruto called out the The Standard newspaper for its front page headline 'Why Uhuru avoided Ruto at the airport'.
The story indicated that President Kenyatta dodged Ruto during his arrival at JKIA from an official trip in Zambia.
FAKE NEWS ALERT!!!
I was nowhere near JKIA. I am NOT surprised that some media houses & their owners are this desperate. Tuwasamehe tu!! pic.twitter.com/vVjlLnCCd6
- William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) July 28, 2019
