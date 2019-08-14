Tanzania: President Cyril Ramaphosa Visits Tanzania and Leads Delegation to SADC Summit, 14 to 15 and 17 to 18 Aug

press release

President Ramaphosa undertakes a State Visit and leads delegation to SADC Summit

President Cyril Ramaphosa will undertake his first State Visit since being elected President in May 2019, to Dar es Salaam in the United Republic of Tanzania on 14-15 August 2019.

As part of his visit to Tanzania, President Ramaphosa will also lead the South African delegation to the 39th Southern African Development Community (SADC) Ordinary Summit of Heads of State and Government scheduled for 17-18 August 2019.

The State Visit on 15 August 2019 will take place at the invitation of the President of the United Republic of Tanzania, H.E. President John Pombe Magufuli.

The visit will allow the two leaders to discuss bilateral, continental and global issues, and to reaffirm their commitment to further cooperate closely on multilateral issues between the two countries.

President Ramaphosa will also visit the town of Morogoro west of Dar es Salaam to express solidarity with and condolences to the government and people of Tanzania following a fuel tanker explosion that claimed more than 70 lives on Sunday, 11 August 2019.

President has expressed his sincere regret at this mass loss of life and indicated South Africa's willigness to offer the United Republic of Tanzania any assistance that may be required following this tragedy.

President Ramaphosa says the tragedy at Morogoro is shared by South Africans for whom Morogoro holds great significance as the site of the first National Consultative Conference of the African National Congress 50 years ago on May 1. The Morogoro Conference brought together and advanced unity among diverse formations in the struggle against apartheid. The conference also issued a clarion call for an intensification of the armed struggle.

Mazimbu, Morogoro, is also where the educational Solomon Mahlangu Freedom College (SOMAFCO), was established by the exiled ANC in 1978.

The college provided educational and vocational skills to young South Africans who had fled the country after the 1976 Soweto uprising.

A Business Forum is being arranged by the Ministries of Trade and Industry of both countries and participants will be addressed by both Presidents.

Following the State Visit, the President will attend the 39th Ordinary Summit of SADC Heads of State and Government on 17-18 August 2019, which will be held under the theme "A Conducive Business Environment for Inclusive and Sustainable Industrial Development".

The theme is in line with previous SADC Summit decisions that endorsed industrialisation as the overarching priority for the region based on the SADC Industrialisation Strategy and Roadmap (2015-2063).

The Summit will provide an opportunity for Heads of State and Government to be apprised on the overall implementation of the SADC work programme, including the Revised Regional Indicative Strategic Development Plan (2015-2020) and the SADC Industrialisation Strategy and Roadmap.

The Summit will be updated on the status of the region's economy, health, and food security. It will provide policy direction about future strategic work of SADC and the SADC post 2020 Agenda.

The Chair of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation (Zambia) will also present a report on the status of regional peace and security.

In his capacity as the SADC Facilitator to the Kingdom of Lesotho, President Ramaphosa will present a report on developments in the facilitation process during the SADC Troika Summit of the Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation to be held on 16 August 2019.

The President will be accompanied by the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Dr Naledi Pandor; the Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Ms Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula; Minister of Tourism, Ms Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane; Minister of Finance, Mr Tito Mboweni; and the Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy, Mr Gwede Mantashe.

Issued by: The Presidency