South Africa: Two Suspects in Court for Stock Theft

14 August 2019
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Alert community members and good working relationships between police, farmers and community, led to the arrest of two male suspects aged between 24 - 28 after they were found in possession of 27 goats. This happened after the two suspects were intercepted while they were traveling farm asking for direction on Mr Fatuse's. Mr Fatuse invited them to the farm house and he asked them a few questions, their response were not very convincing.

Mr Fatuse called the police who questioned the two men further and after the responses from the two guys, something did not add up, police charged both suspects for possession of suspected stolen stock on 30 July 2019. They appeared for the first time on 31 July 2019 at Maclear Magistrate Court and the case was remanded to 06 August 2019. A decision to transfer the case from Maclear to Mt Fletcher has since been taken.

The two suspects, Masibulele Jojo, 24 and Liyabona Ngqose, 28 are expected to appear at Mt Fletcher Magistrate's Court tomorrow the 15 August 2019 facing a charge of possession of suspected stolen stock.

Eastern Cape Provincial Commissioner Lt Gen Ntshinga welcomed the news of the arrest. "Our combined efforts as community, farmers and police are very key in overcoming the scourge of stock theft. We must continue to work together as we see in this case, unity brings tangible outcomes, "said the Provincial Commissioner.

