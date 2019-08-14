South Africa: Assistance Sought in Theft Case

press release

Mountain Rise detectives are appealing to members of the community for assistance in locating the whereabouts of a man in the attached picture. They believe that he can be of assistance in an investigation into a case of theft under false pretences.

The complainant alleged that on 27 June 2019 at 13:30, she withdrew an undisclosed amount of cash that she had received when she terminated her employment. She then proceeded to Northdale in Pietermaritzburg to see her boyfriend and his brother who was traditional healer. On arrival at the traditional healer's residence, she was instructed to place the money in a prayer room so that her ancestors can double her money. The victim did as requested and the brothers called upon the ancestors to do the necessary.

The victim was requested to purchase alcohol to celebrate and proceeded to a nearby store. When she returned with her boyfriend from the store, she realised that the traditional healer had disappeared with her hard earned cash. The boyfriend assisted in the search and also disappeared. The victim then realised that she was scammed and immediately informed the police.

Anyone with information of the whereabouts of the man in the picture is requested to contact Detective Warrant Officer Sydney Reddy on 033 387 9611or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.