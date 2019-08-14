South Africa: Pawn-Shop Owner Arrested for Alleged Possession of Unlicensed Firearms

press release

A 46-year-old pawn shop owner is expected to appear at the Chatsworth Magistrate's Court today to face charges of alleged possession of unlicensed firearms.

The suspect was arrested in a joint search and seizure operation yesterday by the Hawks' Serious Organised Crime and the Durban Metro police after they acted on a tipoff concerning a pawnshop in Havenside area allegedly trading in firearms.

The team swooped at the identified premises near Chatsworth. Four unlicensed firearms, a rifle, two shotguns, a revolver and various ammunition were found. The seized firearms will be subjected to forensic analysis to ascertain if they were used in the commission of any crime.