South Africa: Police Launch Search Operation for a Missing Mother and Child

press release

The South African Police Service in Lebowakgomo outside Polokwane, have launched a massive search operation for a 20-year-old woman, Khomotjo Molahlegi Kgopa and her one-year old son from Mogodi Village in ga-Mphahlele, who have been missing since 12 August 2019.

It is alleged that Kgopa went to Lebowakgomo Hospital with her mother and son and on their way back, when reaching the hospital's gate, her mother decided to go back as she had forgotten something. When she returned, both the mother and child where nowhere to be found. The distraught grandmother then searched for them around the hospital premises and the surrounding areas with the assistance of the security guards but without success.

Kgopa who is reportedly mentally disabled, was wearing a red doek, maroon Jersey with a checked skirt and black shoes. The baby was wearing a sky blue hat, striped T-shirt, dark brown trousers and black shoes.

The Police are appealing to anyone with information about these missing persons to urgently contact the Investigating officer Warrant Officer Leolo on 0840399671, the Crime Stop number 08600 10111 or the nearest police station.

Police investigations are still continuing.