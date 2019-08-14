South Africa: Police Launch Search Operation for a Missing Mother and Child

13 August 2019
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

The South African Police Service in Lebowakgomo outside Polokwane, have launched a massive search operation for a 20-year-old woman, Khomotjo Molahlegi Kgopa and her one-year old son from Mogodi Village in ga-Mphahlele, who have been missing since 12 August 2019.

It is alleged that Kgopa went to Lebowakgomo Hospital with her mother and son and on their way back, when reaching the hospital's gate, her mother decided to go back as she had forgotten something. When she returned, both the mother and child where nowhere to be found. The distraught grandmother then searched for them around the hospital premises and the surrounding areas with the assistance of the security guards but without success.

Kgopa who is reportedly mentally disabled, was wearing a red doek, maroon Jersey with a checked skirt and black shoes. The baby was wearing a sky blue hat, striped T-shirt, dark brown trousers and black shoes.

The Police are appealing to anyone with information about these missing persons to urgently contact the Investigating officer Warrant Officer Leolo on 0840399671, the Crime Stop number 08600 10111 or the nearest police station.

Police investigations are still continuing.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
Children
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
South Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija
South Africa Reacts to Protests Against Its Businesses in Nigeria
South Africa Reacts to Protests Against Its Businesses in Nigeria
Deportation Looms for Undocumented Immigrants in South Africa
Deportation Looms for Undocumented Immigrants in South Africa
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
Ivorian Musician DJ Arafat Dies in High-Speed Accident
Ivorian Musician DJ Arafat Dies in High-Speed Accident

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.