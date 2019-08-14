South Africa: House Breaking Suspects Nabbed

press release

Police officers were conducting crime prevention duties in the Durban Central Business District yesterday, to curb serious crimes and robberies. While they were making their rounds, they spotted a group of men jumping into a vehicle and driving off.

The police officers recognised that they may be involved in a crime. They chased the said vehicle and it was intercepted at Monty Naicker Street where it was searched. Five new cellphones and housebreaking implements including a crowbar and ropes were seized from the two occupants. The suspects aged 26 and 56, were charged for being in possession of property suspected to be stolen and housebreaking implements.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspects were linked to a break-in that was committed in the city where the cellphones were stolen. They are expected to appear in the Durban Magistrates Court soon.