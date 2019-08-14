South Africa: Women Scientists, Researchers to Be Honoured

Higher Education, Science and Innovation Minister, Dr Blade Nzimande, will on Thursday host the 2019 South African Women in Science Awards (SAWiSA) to recognise the participation of women in research.

Now in its 15th year, the prestigious awards recognise and reward excellence by women scientists and researchers, and profile them as role models for younger women.

The awards will be made to women who are South African citizens or permanent residents.

The awards will be held for the first time under the auspices of the newly named Department of Science and Innovation, formerly known as the Department of Science and Technology.

The 2019 edition of SAWiSA will be held at the Boardwalk Hotel in Port Elizabeth, under the theme "Making the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) work for women".

"The 4IR is a new era in technological development that blurs the lines between physical, digital and biological systems. It integrates cyber physical systems and the internet of things, big data and cloud computing, robotics, artificial intelligence and additive manufacturing," Nzimande said.

The Humanities and Social Sciences are also critical as the Natural and Engineering Sciences in the 4IR discourse. Women, who account for more than half of the population of the world, have a major role to play.

Awards in the distinguished woman and distinguished young woman researcher categories will be made for research in the Natural (Life and Physical) and Engineering Sciences, Humanities and Social Sciences, and Research and Innovation.

Awards in Research and Innovation will be made in the areas aligned to the 4IR. The DST-Albertina Sisulu Fellowships and TATA Scholarships will be awarded to currently registered Masters and Doctoral students.