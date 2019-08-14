South Africa: When Money Under the Mattress Is Just Not Good Enough

It is difficult to stay invested in markets amid such uncertainty, but for investors willing to do so, passive balanced funds offer an inexpensive and conservative alternative.
Global uncertainty saw fund inflows decline more in the past year than usual as people chose to sit on their cash rather than invest it in global equity and debt markets.
Total worldwide assets in equity and debt markets fell in 2018 from $196.6-trillion to $187.1-trillion, according to research from Nedgroup Investments, which examined trends in index unit trusts, ETFs and other investment products.
When investors did choose to move money out of the safety of cash or money market unit trusts, they tended towards passive investments, which continue to grow at the expense of active investing across most markets.
As an aside, passive investing is now known as rules-based investing because the term passive investing is a misnomer -- even passive investment into funds that track an index requires an active decision.
Rules-based investing has grown significantly in the past decade -- led by US investment firms Vanguard and BlackRock -- but it's worth understanding its size in the context of worldwide capital markets. Roughly 75% of assets in worldwide capital markets...
Read the full story on Daily Maverick.
AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.
Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.
AllAfrica is a voice of, by and about Africa - aggregating, producing and distributing 700 news and information items daily from over 150 African news organizations and our own reporters to an African and global public. We operate from Cape Town, Dakar, Abuja, Monrovia, Nairobi and Washington DC.