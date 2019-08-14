Nigeria: ATBU Tragedy - Buhari Tasks School Managers On Students' Safety

Bauchi — Following the death of three students of the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi from a collapsed bridge, President Muhammadu Buhari has charged governing councils and management of federal institutions to take the safety of their students seriously.

The president said this through a Presidential Assessment Committee which visited ATBU to assess the collapsed pedestrian bridge and commiserate with the university community.

The committee, which was led by the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Education, Sunny Echono with TETFund Executive Secretary, Professor Elias Bogoro, as members among others, also has a session with the management and governing council of ATBU shortly after the inspection of the collapsed bridge.

Addressing the Pro-Chancellor, Ambassador Nomita Akanbi and the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Muhammad Abdulazeez, Echono said the president was deeply touched by the unfortunate incident that led to the loss of lives.

"The president was deeply touched and has given firm directive that this is a wakeup call for all of us in the education sector. He sent the message across to all the governing councils, vice-chancellors of universities, rectors of our polytechnics and provosts of colleges of education to henceforth ensure that they prioritise the safety and welfare of our students."

Echono disclosed that based on an earlier on-the-spot assessment of the scene of the incident by officials from the ministry, including the

University Technical Team to carry out physical measurement and assessment, the committee would make recommendations to the president in order to address the immediate and projected needs of the university community.