Nigeria: Tikon Commends Nigerian Table Tennis Players

Nigerian players have been commended for putting up a good shows at the just concluded ITTF Africa Club Championship, the continental Cup competition as well as the ITTF Challenge Plus Nigeria Open that ended in Lagos at the weekend.
President of Nigeria Table Tennis Federation Ishaku Tikon who made the commendation stated that Nigerian players were never disgraced despite the tough challenges they faced against visiting professionals to the three tournaments in Lagos.
According to Tikon, the two-week table tennis fiesta of three ITTF competitions played in three stages can be described as one of the toughest table tennis tournaments in Africa.
The NTTF Boss said he is " happy that Nigerian players, especially those playing professional in Europe were not found wanting."
The president who is also the 3rd Vice president of the Nigeria Olympic Committee and an executive board member of the Commonwealth Table Tennis Federation, gave special commendation to the ITTF Challenge Plus Nigeria Open champion, Aruna Quadri, Jide Omotayo, Jude Ojidiolu, Bode Abiodun, Offiong Edem and Olufunke Oshonaike for making it to the championship amidst their tight club schedules.
Tikon observed that the standard of the competitions were indeed high when compared with domestic championships.
He hinted that the Nigeria Table Tennis Federation was working hard to establish a strong club championship in the country.
