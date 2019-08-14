Tanzania: Gold Prices Up Despite Trade War

New York — Gold prices were little changed on Monday in Asia as equities gained despite Sino-US trade tensions.
Asian stocks are trading mostly in the green even after US President Donald Trump said he is not ready to make a trade deal with China, which set the yuan's midpoint at levels weaker than 7 for three consecutive sessions.
Gold Futures traded on the Comex division of the New York Mercantile Exchange were little changed at $1,508.15 by 1:10 AM ET (05:10 GMT).
Gold prices ended higher last week after a week of easing by global central banks to shield their economies from the yuan devaluation. The Reserve Bank of New Zealand surprised markets with a half-percentage cut last week. Thailand's central bank reduced interest rates on the same day for the first time this year, while India, which began easing policy earlier this year, also cut rates.
For the coming week, gold traders will be looking for signs of the US Federal Reserve and other central banks engaging in deeper rate cuts to blunt the impact of the growing trade war.
On the data front, US inflation data due on Tuesday and China's July industrial production and retail sales are also expected to be in focus later this week.
Also Read
DSE market capitalisation gains by Sh0.5bn in a week
Firm calls for more tax on imports
Tigo launches new 3G network site in Morogoro
"In addition to fresh US data, there will be some very important macro pointers from China, Germany and the Eurozone to look forward to as well," said Fawad Razaqzada, analyst at forex.com.
"If the data in these regions remain soft, then expect to see fresh falls in safe-haven bond yields, which could have repercussions for the wider financial markets." (Yahoo Finance)
Read the original article on Citizen.
AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.
Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.
AllAfrica is a voice of, by and about Africa - aggregating, producing and distributing 700 news and information items daily from over 150 African news organizations and our own reporters to an African and global public. We operate from Cape Town, Dakar, Abuja, Monrovia, Nairobi and Washington DC.