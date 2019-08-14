Nigeria: LG Election - Adamawa Siec Extends Party Primaries Deadline

14 August 2019
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Agency Report

The Adamawa State Independent Electoral Commission (ADSIEC), on Wednesday announced two weeks extension of deadline for political parties to conclude primaries for candidates participating in the November council polls in the state.

The Executive Chairman of the commission, Isa Shettima made the announcement in a statement issued in Yola.

Mr Shettima said the deadline had now been shifted to September 21, as against the initial August 31.

He explained that the change was as a result of the Eid el-Kabir festivity.

The chairman said all dates scheduled for other activities as contained in the election timetable earlier issued, remained unchanged.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that so far, African Democratic Congress (ADC), All Progressives Congress (APC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Social Democratic Party (SDP) have indicated interest to participate in the election and had since commenced the sales of forms to candidates.

(NAN)

