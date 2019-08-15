South Africa: Foreign Shops Looted in Soweto

Foreign shops were targeted in six townships in Soweto as some residents went on a looting spree on Wednesday evening.
By late night, reports of looting were still coming in.
Police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele confirmed the incidents in Zola, Emdeni, Moletsane, White City, Zondi and Rockville.
He said that there was no indication yet as to why the looting had started, and said the police officers on the ground were monitoring the situation.
The Sowetan reported that residents in White City claimed that the looting was a way of showing their anger at the attack in police officers in Johannesburg's CBD two weeks ago.
Parts of the CBD spiralled into chaos after police conducted a raid on shops in Jeppe Street, which were allegedly selling fake goods.
Makhubele said it could not be established yet whether anyone had been injured in Wednesday night's looting or if any arrest had been made.
Source: News24
