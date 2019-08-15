Rwanda: Justice Minister Tweets His Speeding Ticket, Sends Social Media Into a Frenzy

Since the installation of speed cameras on different roads across the country earlier this year, many motorists have been fined for breaching speed limits but perhaps few knew that government officials were not spared either.

Well, on Wednesday, Justice minister and Attorney General Johnston Busingye posted his speeding ticket on Twitter, sparking an avalanche of reactions on the social media platform and other social networking sites.

"Irembo and Traffic take efficiency 2 the next level! A camera caught us overspeeding a short while ago & now an automated fine bill; 14/08/2019: Over speeding: 81 by RAD991V,Ticket#:1014081974741 Location: Gihuta, Bill ID:190814403265, Frw50,000, Pay by:18-08-2019. I'll pay," Busingye tweeted Wednesday evening.

Irembo is a portal that facilitates payment for government services and traffic fines.

Some of the reactions were sympathetic while others praised use of technology in enforcing traffic discipline and punishing public offenders no matter their status.

But some were surprised that senior government officials were not immune to traffic fines, with others commending the minister for being humble enough to acknowledge the mistake publicly.

@JosephRyayasa wrote, "Honorable, I thought you are exempted." Another added, "I like your humility to share your experience and owning up to this. There are many lessons here for us to learn from. I already like these cameras. They will get us organised on our roads."

However, some social media users wondered how a minister would be the one breaking the law.

Reacting to one such comment, Busingye pointed out that he was not the one behind the wheel, but rather his driver. But he was quick to admit that the car in question was his and that he was on board as well, and owned up.

"Christian, you saw the "us" in my tweet? It meant the driver and the rest of us in the car.I wasn't driving, I don't know where we were caught from. Am taking responsibility because the car is in my names, am the reason it was moving and it will be my driver's eye opener," he replied to a user who wondered how an official who's supposed to protect the law was the one breaking traffic rules.

Truly One of my favorites Ministers but I am angry at you! this time you went against the law which is contrary to what you always teach us!!

-- Ndayizeye Christian (@NdayizeyeChris6) August 14, 2019

Speed cameras were first installed along several roads in the country around early July as a response to rising cases of fatal traffic accidents.