Rwanda: Rayon Sports FC to Unveil New Coach Before Al Hilal Match

Rayon Sports FC will unveil a new head coach before the return leg of the Caf Champions League tie against Al Hilal of Sudan, according to Club Spokesperson Jean Paul Nkurunziza.
Nkurunziza said the talks are at an advanced stage to find a new coach to replace Brazilian Roberto Oliveira Gonçalves who parted ways with the club August 13.
"We are evaluating many coaches right now. Some are foreigners and some locals. We want to carry out this exercise quickly and carefully because there are only eleven days before the CAF return leg".
On Wednesday, the club officially announced that they had agreed to part ways with Gonçalves through mutual consent.
It is not clear why the Brazilian decided to leave the Blues. Both the club officials and Gonçalves declined to reveal what they had disagreed on. However some sources who preferred anonymity because they don't speak for the club said there have been disagreements about results and duration of the Brazilian's contract.
Gonçalves guided Rayon Sports to the 2018/2019 league title. Assistant coach Alain Kirasa is in charge of the team before announcement of a new head coach.
There are some unconfirmed reports that immediate former Amavubi coach Vincent Mashami is the favourite to land the role after his contract was not renewed by the national football federation.
