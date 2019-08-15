Nigeria: You Have Ulterior Motive, Nigerian Govt Replies El-Zakzaky

The federal government has accused the leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, of having ulterior motives against the laid down procedures for his medical trip.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how Mr El-Zakzaky in an audio accused the Nigerian govt of frustrating his treatment in India.

He said his hospital ward was heavily militarized, worse than the situation at the detention centre he was held in Nigeria.

He also said his personal doctor was not allowed to be part of the medical team at the hospital despite earlier agreements.

In its response, the Nigerian government accused the Shiite leader of going against agreed terms.

The government's statement was signed by the permanent secretary of the ministry of information and culture, Grace Gekpe.

According to the statement, the Indian authorities have shown readiness to return Mr El-Zakzaky "to Nigeria with immediate effect."

Read the full government statement below.

The Court on 5th August, 2019 granted Sheikh Ibraheem EL-Zakzaky leave to travel to India for medical treatment. Consequently, the Government and its relevant agencies took steps to comply with the Order.

In line with the Court Order, El-Zakzaky was approved to embark on the trip with State officials and his choice to be accompanied by his aides and personal Doctors was not opposed by the government.

On 12th August, 2019, he and other members of the entourage went to India via Dubai. It is to be noted that El-Zakzaky particularly chose Medanta Hospital, India. However, on reaching Dubai, El-Zakzaky began to display ulterior motives against laid down procedures.

He requested that his passport be handed over to him but the State officials would not budge to his pressure. The situation became worse in India as he refused to subject himself to preliminary medical checks.

In addition, he demanded free movement and access to visitors of all kinds as well as requested to be allowed to check into a 5-Star Hotel instead of being admitted in the hospital. The request was refused on the ground that he came into the country for medicals and not as a tourist (more so that his Visa was issued on medical grounds and not for tourism). He also demanded that Police protection be withdrawn from him by the Indian authorities.

Against medical ethics and standard practice, he requested to nominate Doctors of his choice to join the ones tasked by Medanta Hospital to perform medical treatment on him and his wife. This created a stalemate, which the Hospital insisted that he would not dictate to it on the choice of medical personnel to carry the required medical treatment.

Frustrated by his antics, the Indian authorities have expressed willingness to return him to Nigeria with immediate effect. This is on the account that they will not allow him to use their country to internationalise his group's activities.

Against this background, the Nigerian government wishes to commend the stand of the Indian Government as well as apologize to her for the unruly behaviour of El-Zakzaky. Similarly, the attention of the public and indeed the international community is hereby drawn to these unfortunate developments.

The government also wishes to use this opportunity to affirm its readiness to undertake the prosecution of El-Zakzaky through due process if and when he is returned to the country. On this note, his foul cry that he is being held in circumstances worse than he was in Nigeria should be disregarded.