Zimbabwe: President's Special Envoy on Regional Tour

ZIMBABWE'S Special Envoy, Ambassador Simon Khaya Moyo yesterday met Mozambique President Filipe Jacinto Nyusi and delivered a special message from President Mnangagwa.
Ambassador Khaya Moyo further discussed matters of "mutual interest" with President Nyusi.
Ambassador Khaya Moyo has been on a tour of Southern Africa where he has also met with His Majesty, King Mswati III of eSwatini, Lesotho Prime Minister Dr Thomas Thabane and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.
In all the instances, Ambassador Khaya Moyo delivered special messages from President Mnangagwa and held discussions on matters of mutual interest.
A statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade last night said: "Ambassador Simon Khaya Moyo, in his capacity as His Excellency President Emmerson D. Mnangagwa's Special Envoy, delivered a message to His Excellency Filipe Jacinto Nyusi, President of the Republic of Mozambique, in Maputo on 14 August 2019.
"The parties also had the opportunity to exchange views on matters of mutual interest."
The visit was part of Ambassador Khaya Moyo's regional tour while representing President Mnangagwa ahead of the SADC Summit slated for Tanzania.
The SADC Summit is scheduled for August 17 to 19 and President Mnangagwa, on behalf of Zimbabwe, is expected to take over the chairmanship of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security.
Read the original article on The Herald.
AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.
Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.
AllAfrica is a voice of, by and about Africa - aggregating, producing and distributing 700 news and information items daily from over 150 African news organizations and our own reporters to an African and global public. We operate from Cape Town, Dakar, Abuja, Monrovia, Nairobi and Washington DC.