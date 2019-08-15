Kenya: Amrouche Goes On Charm Offensive to Get Vacant Harambee Stars Coaching Job

14 August 2019
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Nahashon Musungu

Former Harambee Stars coach Adel Amrouche has publicly declared his interest in getting back his old job which has fallen vacant.

The Belgian trainer spoke to Nairobi News on Wednesday, two days after Football Kenya Federation (FKF) announced that it had parted ways with Frenchman Sebastian Migne on mutual consent.

Amrouche managed Kenya between 2013 and 2014 but his stint was cut short when his contract was terminated by then FKF chairman Sam Nyamweya.

"Coaching Kenya is a big opportunity because of the several talented players who possess lots of potential," said Amrouche, who won the 2013 Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup title.

POSSIBLE CANDIDATES

"But that's just me saying. I have not talked to the federation or anyone else. I am saying the chance to coach Kenya can be a good one. We could try and look for a serious opportunity to get to the World Cup for the first time ever," he added.

Former Mathare United coach Francis Kimanzi has been tipped as a favourite to replace Migne.

Other coaches who have been linked to the job include former Gor Mahia coach Dylan Kerr and former Black Stars assistant coach Maxwell Konadu.

