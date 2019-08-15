Nigeria: Issues Raised By El Zakzaky Have Been Resolved, Says IMN Spokesman

Kaduna — A Spokesman of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), Ibrahim Musa, has said the issues raised by the Shiite leader, Sheikh Ibrahim El Zakzaky, in an audio recording that went viral on Wednesday had been resolved "for now."

Speaking in an interview on Wednesday in Kaduna, Musa also revealed that El Zakzaky's medical trip to India was arranged by the Islamic Human Rights Commission (IHRC).

El Zakzaky had complained in the audio re that he was denied access to his doctors and that security around him was tighter than when he was in Nigeria.

Asked whether El Zakzaky's doctors were staff of the Mandeta Hospital, Musa said he was not in a position to confirm whether they work in the hospital.

He however said the doctors were among the team that came to examine the Islamic leader in April and recommended Mandeta Hospital, New Delhi, India.

"I don't know of that, but they were among the ones that came here in April and examined him and recommended that Mandeta Hospital.

"The Sheikh (El Zakzaky) was complaining that he was denied access to them. But it has been resolved now. All the issues have been resolved for now," Musa said.

According to him, "the trip was organised by IHRC (Islamic Human Rights Commission)" I don't know who will foot the bill, but some Indian Muslim organisations have volunteered to do so".

Samuel Aruwan, spokesman of Governor Nasir el-Rufai did not respond to several telephone calls and text messages, but a senior official of the state Ministry of Justice who pleaded anonymity said the "court order was specific and El Zakzaky has every right to insist on his doctors who I believe are working in that hospital.

He added that the tight security around him was normal because he was in a foreign land and every security measure should be taken for his safety.

"He should not complain about tight security because the court ordered that the government must supervise the trip," the source said.

Confirming IMN spokesman's claim, the IHRC in a statement on its website said: "Sheikh El-Zakzaky and Mallimah Zeenah have been given access to their medical team. They are still restricted to the hospital premises, but there are negotiations going on to resolve this situation. Everyone's swift action this morning is deeply appreciated."