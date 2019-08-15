Nigeria: We're Not Undermining Zakzaky's Medical Treatment - India

India has refuted reports that it is undermining the medical treatment of Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky, the leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN).

Sheikh Zakzaky and his wife, Zeenat are in India for medical treatment after securing a medical bail.

But the sect alleged that Nigerian and US officials have not allowed their leader to see his doctors.

The India High Commission in Abuja said there was "no condition" attached to the pair's medical request or "ultimatum by India" for them to leave the country.

In a series of tweets from its official Twitter handle @india_nigeria, the High Commission assured that medical treatment is provided to consenting patients.

The tweets read, "Please be assured that medical treatment at reputed Indian hospitals is provided to consenting patients, as per medical norms.

"Protocol and safety steps are taken as necessary. There is no condition or ultimatum by India."

It also denied reports that Indian police and security services are collaborating with Nigerian security services in perpetuating the detention of the pair.

"Such reports are not true. India has always been responsive to humanitarian requests. Medical treatment request was received from both the patient and the Government of Nigeria, and we readily agreed. No other connotation should be attached to the matter," the High Commission said.