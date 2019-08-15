Rwanda: President Kagame Meets Over 3000 Youth

President Paul Kagame has on Wednesday met over 3,000 Rwandan youth from across the country and the diaspora at Intare Conference Arena in Rusororo Sector, Gasabo District.

The forum is part of the "Meet the President" series whereby the Head of State holds conversations with various categories of Rwandans.

The gathering aims to engage the young generation on national aspirations for the next 25 years inspired by the country's Vision 2050 and encourage them to be self-driven to ensure sustainability and continuity for Rwanda's socio-economic progress attained to date.

It also focuses on fostering an understanding of liberation as an intergenerational journey that is crucial to sustainably improve lives of Rwandans.

Held under the theme of "The Promise of a Generation", the meeting is organised by the Ministry of Youth, as a way to consolidate values of unity and self-reliance among young Rwandans.

At the beginning of the conversation with the youth, President Kagame urged them to freely express themselves and also challenge themselves and learn from each other.

"Let's challenge ourselves and each other," Kagame urged the youth.

Furaha, one of the youth participants at the event who is a Rwandan based in Djibouti, urged fellow Rwandans in the diaspora across the world to always have their country at heart.

"Wherever you go, don't forget where you come from. Don't say that what happened in Rwanda doesn't concern you. We see that our families here in Rwanda today are safe and we always have to fight for our country," she said.

Participants at the meeting include youth representatives under the National Youth Council, young professionals, young entrepreneurs, students from higher learning institutions, leaders of different youth organisations, Rwandan youth from the diaspora, as well as graduates of Indangamirwa civic education programme.