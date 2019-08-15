Malawi: AG Kaphale Rejects Extra Statement From UTM Lawyers

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) lawyer Attorney General Kalekeni Kaphale on Wednesday afternoon told the constitutional court in Lilongwe that they rejected an extra statement which he said lawyer for Saulos Chilima the first petitioner in the electoral case had tried to serve them during a brief recess.
Chikosa Silunge: Lead attorney for UTM and Chilima seeking nullification of the presidential election results.
Kaphale raised the issue before a panel of five judges saying the move was unfair considering that the statement was being served when they have already started questioning the first witness, UTM party president Saulos Chilima on the subject.
The extra statement was from Daiton Ndasauka, who was one of UTM monitors during the elections and was stationed at the main MEC tally center in Blantyre.
At the time when lawyer for Chilima, Bright Theu was serving Kaphale the statement, the Attorney General had already started tackling Ndasauka's original sworn statement.
"We rejected the extra statement because we felt that that's not how it should be served," Kaphale told the court.
However, lawyer Dr Chikosa Silungwe clarified the issue saying the new statement was not meant to be used during Chilima's cross examination.
"My Lord, my Lady, the said statement was not to be used by the current cross examination, but rather during Ndasauka's cross examination," he said.
President Judge of the panel Justice Healy Potani continued the case.
Meanwhile, Kaphale has finished cross examining Chilima mostly tackling on irregularities that he raised in his sworn statement, petition as well as some statements of his witnesses
Read the original article on Nyasa Times.
AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.
Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.
AllAfrica is a voice of, by and about Africa - aggregating, producing and distributing 700 news and information items daily from over 150 African news organizations and our own reporters to an African and global public. We operate from Cape Town, Dakar, Abuja, Monrovia, Nairobi and Washington DC.