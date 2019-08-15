Tanzania: South Africa's President Ramaphosa Arrives in Tanzania

Dar es Salaam — South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa has arrived in Tanzania for a two-day state visit on the invitation of President John Pombe Magufuli.
The state visit will allow the leaders to discuss bilateral, continental and global issues, and to reaffirm their commitment to further cooperate closely on multilateral issues.
The visit comes two days ahead of the 39th Ordinary Summit of SADC Heads of State and Government which takes place in Dar es Salaam's Julius Nyerere International Convention Centre.
In 2011, an agreement establishing the Bi-National Commission (BNC) between South Africa and Tanzania was signed.
The inaugural session of the BNC took place in Tanzania in 2017, and South Africa is expected to convene the next BNC, at an agreed mutual date.
Tanzania's imports from South Africa are predominantly in the areas of manufacturing, machinery, mechanical appliances, paper, rubber products, vehicles, iron, and steel, including services and technology.
On the other hand, Tanzania exports to South Africa are mainly gold, coffee, cashew nuts, and cotton.
There are over 170 South African companies operating in Tanzania, across all sectors of the economy.
The President will be accompanied by Minister Pandor; the Ministers of Defence and Military Veterans, Trade and Industry, Mineral Resources and Energy and State Security.
After the state visit, President Cyril Ramaphosa will lead a South African Delegation to the 39th Ordinary Summit of SADC Heads of State and Government.
