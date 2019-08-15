Angola: President Writes to Ugandan, Rwanda Counterparts

Luanda — Angolan President João Lourenço sent two messages to his counterparts of Uganda Yoweri Museveni, and Rwanda Paul Kagame on Tuesday, Angop has learnt.
The messages were delivered by Angolan Foreign minister, Manuel Augusto, in Kampala (Uganda)and Kigali (Rwanda), as Special Envoy of the President.
The diplomat's trip follows the recommendations of the recent Four-Party Summit in Luanda, attended by the presidents João Lourenço (host), Democratic Republic of Congo Félix Tshisekedi, Uganda Yoweri Museveni, and Rwanda Paul Kagame.
Luanda Summit had recommended peaceful resolution to any conflict between Uganda and Rwanda.
The Summit also suggested the need to handle the issue through conventional channels and in the spirit of African brotherhood and solidarity, with Angola designed to have the primary responsibility to facilitate the process, with the support by DRC.
The Statesmen decided to focus on creation of environment conducive to cooperation among their respective countries in areas of common interest, including political and economic.
Read the original article on ANGOP.
AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.
Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.
AllAfrica is a voice of, by and about Africa - aggregating, producing and distributing 700 news and information items daily from over 150 African news organizations and our own reporters to an African and global public. We operate from Cape Town, Dakar, Abuja, Monrovia, Nairobi and Washington DC.