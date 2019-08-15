Angola: President Writes to Ugandan, Rwanda Counterparts

14 August 2019
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angolan President João Lourenço sent two messages to his counterparts of Uganda Yoweri Museveni, and Rwanda Paul Kagame on Tuesday, Angop has learnt.

The messages were delivered by Angolan Foreign minister, Manuel Augusto, in Kampala (Uganda)and Kigali (Rwanda), as Special Envoy of the President.

The diplomat's trip follows the recommendations of the recent Four-Party Summit in Luanda, attended by the presidents João Lourenço (host), Democratic Republic of Congo Félix Tshisekedi, Uganda Yoweri Museveni, and Rwanda Paul Kagame.

Luanda Summit had recommended peaceful resolution to any conflict between Uganda and Rwanda.

The Summit also suggested the need to handle the issue through conventional channels and in the spirit of African brotherhood and solidarity, with Angola designed to have the primary responsibility to facilitate the process, with the support by DRC.

The Statesmen decided to focus on creation of environment conducive to cooperation among their respective countries in areas of common interest, including political and economic.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Copyright © 2019 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

