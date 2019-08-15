Angola: Water Treatment Center to Be Expanded

Saurimo — The Saurimo Water Collection, Treatment and Distribution Center in eastern Lunda Sul province will be doubling its current capacity from 200 cubic meters to over 400 in order to avoid restrictions on the water supply to consumers.

Without giving any dates, the information was advanced Wednesday by the Minister of Energy and Water, João Baptista Borges, at the end of the two-day working visit to the province of Lunda Sul, which aimed to check the ongoing projects in the region.

The minister said that despite the fact that it operates fully with operational equipment, the center has insufficient capacity of the current system of the Water Treatment and Distribution Capture Center, since it serves 200,000 inhabitants, out of 442,437 inhabitants.

He explained that the Ministry would review the project for its extension and then refer the provincial government for its consideration according to its needs and once agreed, the subsequent steps for its development will be defined.

João Baptista Borges explained that with this expansion measure, the ministry will invest in the construction of new water mains, which will be fundamental in this priority phase.