Kenya: KPL Put on Brave Face Despite SportPesa Exit

14 August 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Jeff Kinyanjui

The traditional Kenyan Premier League (KPL) end of season awards gala might not take place after title sponsor, SportPesa recently cancelled all sports sponsorships in Kenya.

KPL's Chief Operations and Logistics Officer, Frank Okoth, confirmed the league managing body is yet to make plans on the same.

Kakamega Homeboyz had also made an official complaint to the Independent Disciplinary and Complaints Committee (IDCC) over the last league match pitting Ulinzi Stars against Mt Kenya United which was postponed and played a week later.

Ulinzi Stars forward Enosh Ochieng scored a hat-trick in that match and surpassed Allan Wanga to emerge as the season's top scorer with 20 goals. Homeboyz argue the match should not have been postponed. The case was recently heard and the date of ruling has been set.

Despite SportPesa pulling out, KPL continues to make plans for the 2019/20 season with the Super Cup, pitting the league champions Gor Mahia against Shield Cup holders Bandari at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos on Sunday.

This will be the curtain-raiser for the new season that is set to kick off on August 30.

