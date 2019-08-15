Zimbabwe: Health Care Boost for Glen View Residents

Health and Child Care Ambassador, First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa yesterday pledged to forward requests by medical practitioners and local leadership to relevant authorities for Glen View Polyclinic to be upgraded to a referral district hospital with adequate equipment for procedures such as cervical cancer screening and treatment.

This emerged during the First Lady's visit to the polyclinic yesterday where she donated baby blankets and clothes to mothers through her charity organisation, Angel of Hope Foundation.

Amai Mnangagwa toured the maternity ward and donated baby kits to newborn babies in the ward.

She also donated similar items to women who had come for antenatal and post-natal care.

The First Lady also handed over baby clothes to the clinic donated by an apostolic sect -- Sungano Yevapositori -- to cater for dumped babies and disadvantaged expecting women who come to deliver without adequate materials at the polyclinic and other surrounding clinics.

Addressing the gathering, the First Lady thanked members of Sungano Yevapositori for collaborating with the polyclinic in assisting less privileged mothers and dumped babies.

"As a church you have been working with this clinic for many years donating what you can especially to new-born babies, we salute you for that," she said.

"Through my Angel of Hope Foundation, we are committed to assisting women, children and the vulnerable in society and you (church) also highlighted that you appreciated my charity works. However, my efforts alone cannot satisfy the demands of thousands of Zimbabweans longing for assistance hence what you are doing as a church is highly commendable.

"I have been briefed on various issues by the clinic's representative and the local councillor and have also taken down their concerns.

"I was told that it was their wish to have this polyclinic to be transformed to a referral district hospital.

"I am still leading in the fight against cervical and breast cancer and the authorities here indicated they also required cancer screening equipment put in place here.

"I will take the concerns to relative authorities and plead with them for the benefit of this community and surrounding areas."

Glen View South Ward 31 Councillor Tonderai Chakeredza (MDC-Alliance) praised the First Lady for her non-partisan approach to developmental issues.

"We want development for our people and the nation at large and this can only be achieved when we are united as Zimbabweans. We should put aside our political differences and ideologies for the betterment of our communities and the country," he said.

"Amai Mnangagwa is passionate about health issues and empowerment of communities through self-help projects which we also want for our women and children in this area.

"As a leader in this area, I support the First Lady's vision and we also briefed her on our concerns chief among them transformation of this polyclinic into a hospital."

Sungano Yevapositori's Bishop Musafari Shayamano commended the First Lady for her charity work which he said cuts across all sections of the society. He added that Amai Mnangagwa's philanthropic works had touched the hearts of many.

Senator Cleveria Chizema also attended the event.