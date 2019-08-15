Zimbabwe: Four Vie for Zaka East Parliamentary Seat

Four candidates from four different political parties are vying for the Zaka East by-election slated for September 21 this year.

The four successfully filed their papers with the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) nomination court this past week.

They are Zanu PF's Clemence Chiduwa, MDC's Derrick Charamba, Clemence Chavarika of NCA and Lazarus Mubango from businessman Joseph Busha's FreeZim Congress.

ZEC Masvingo provincial elections officer Zex Pudurai said the election management authority was geared to deliver a free, fair and credible by-election.

"Four candidates from four political parties have gone through the nomination process and as Zec, we are ready for the elections.

"The political parties can now campaign in a free, fair and peaceful environment," said Pudurai.

The Zaka East parliamentary seat fell vacant following the death of Zanu PF legislator Caston Ringisai in June this year.

Zanu PF provincial spokesperson Ronald Ndava said the party was geared to defend its seat.

Party national political commissar Victor Matemadanda was set to visit the constituency to drum up support for the ruling party's candidate.

The MDC, seen as having the most realistic opposition chance to win the sit from Zanu PF, has found it hard to wrest control of rural constituencies that have been dominated by Zanu PF since the formation of the popular opposition 20 years ago.

MDC candidate, Charamba is keen to see a change of fortunes for his party and has since started doing door-to-door campaigns ahead of the election.