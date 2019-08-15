Zimbabwe: Twenty Third Century Systems Wins Another Deal in Malawi

Zimbabwe's pan-African integrated information communication technology solutions company, Twenty Third Century Systems (TTCS), has won another tender in Malawi with a new deal to integrate various solutions for the country's Revenue Authority.

The deal was confirmed this week.

Already, the company's operations in Malawi are running smoothly with the multi-million dollar Integrated Finance Management System (IFMS) project, implemented in conjunction with German software SAP, now in its third phase.

Yesterday, TTCS group business director Paul Chiobvu was ecstatic about the development.

"This is a sign of confidence in TTCS by the Malawian market. We continue to grow and dominate in that market."

Government of Malawi Accountant General, Mr Sungani Mandala confirmed that the Government of Malawi is successfully rolling out the IFMIS project.

"We are happy that we made the right decision to go SAP and TTCS as the implementation partner. We have successfully completed the first two phases of the project on time, we are now in the third phase of the project, the realisation phase. We are on course to go live on time as scheduled and planned", said Mr Mandala.

TTCS has dominated the East African market -- in sharp contrast to its challenges in the home market in Zimbabwe where foreign currency problems have curtailed business.

Businesses in the country are facing challenges in remitting payments to foreign service providers -- with some payments due for years now -- and this recently forced SAP to terminate Value Added Reseller contract TTCS.

However, TTCS will continue to provide SAP implementation services as before. Termination has only affected the selling of new and additional licenses as well as annual maintenance.

This was also confirmed by SAP managing director, who was in the country last week. She made it clear that clients will continue to receive implementation services from TTCS as before and that this has not been impacted by termination of the Value Added Reseller License.

But in East Africa, TTCS continues with its market dominance in Kenya and Tanzania. In Kenya, TTCS has just completed work at Housing Finance Bank, one of the largest mortgage finance and commercial banks in the region.

TTCS successfully implemented SAP ERP and CRM which have been integrated to the core banking systems, to allow a 360-degree view of each customer as well as automation of all back office processes for finance, HR and administration.

The implementation at Trade and Development Bank in Kenya is complete, where TTCS implemented self-service platforms for HR processes such as leave, loan requisition, advance salary requisitions, travel and training requisitions etc. The implementation also included business intelligence as well as the core middleware for integration to all their other 3rd party systems.

TTCS recently also signed Tatu City Limited. Tatu is one of the largest smart cities in Kenya, where TTCS is rolling out multiple IOT platforms that enable deployment of smart solutions for water and electricity as well as a fully integrated real estate management system to support collection and payments of property rates.

TTCS has been increasing its foot print in Tanzania by working closely with its key customers to enable Digital Transformation and enhance cyber security in to their respective organisations.

TTCS has successfully deployed a cloud system for Human Resource Information System for one of the leading Banks in Dar es Salam which has enabled the organisation to transform its Talent Management from the recruitment of the talent, in-house online training for all the employees across the whole country, manage the talent performance and goals, having a successful succession and development plans within the organisation, until the exit plan for the Talent upon retirement.