South Africa: It Wasn't Me - Babes Wodumo Denies Making Fun of Lady Zamar

Cape Town — Babes Wodumo has been at the centre of controversy after a video of her insulting Lady Zamar surfaced on social media, and people are not having it!

"Disappointing" and "a waste of time" - are just some of the words fans and critics are using to describe the once-loved singer.

The controversial gqom artist Bongekile Simelane, better known as Babes Wodumo, is being dragged for making fun of Lady Zamar's acne and swearing.

In the video, Babes Wodumo can be heard saying - "You're like this sf***", "You're busy laughing at this child on Idols and your face is like this" - with the video zooming into a television screen to show Lady Zamar's face.

Lady Zamar apparently laughed at South African Idols hopefuls when she was a guest judge on the show.

It's safe to say that most people weren't happy with her remarks. Twitter users immediately attacked Babes Wodumo and jumped to Lady Zamar's defence.

But seems like Wodumo wasn't having it as she even took a swipe at the South African public and her own fans, saying that she can "drop a song any time and you guys will still download it".

Babes Wodumo wrote: "I said what I said and I don't care if you guys hate me or not I'm proud. I meant what I said hence why the video is everywhere so that you guys can see! I can drop a song anytime you guys will still download it and book me as well so fokof!! #babeswodumo #girlswithclearskin

And then in a surprise twist, Babes went live on Instagram and "apologized" to Lady Zamar because apparently she didn't post the video - claiming that old chestnut, "I was hacked!" She pleaded with her fans not pay attention to the "person" using her Twitter account.

But fans wanted to know if her voice was hacked too...

The post left many confused and, despite the apology, some remained offended:

@ThickLeeyonce - Babes Wodumo making fun of Lady Zamar's acne is such a cringe fest. She's a mean girl & it's disgusting. I'm appalled. Lady Zamar is so unproblematic. That video is so unnecessary. Ugh

@Nocksolo - #BabesWodumo number was hacked, Twitter was hacked. Now the voice was also hacked .how do yall hack voices😂😂

@Thato_Fentse - To even think we used to call her a nation's treasure sis #BabesWodumo

@KeabetsweLekone - How can you just bash a woman because of her skin, damn your insecurities are so loud!! #BabesWodumo

@Madumetja_SoLo - #BabesWodumo 's stupidity is tiring but then who is surprised? Her only hit is Wololo or whatever it's called whilst #LadyZamar is going strong giving us a hit album after another...

@mbhele_mzokhona - If 'beauty without brains' was a person #BabesWodumo

@leeannsandlane - #BabesWodumo so babes went off at lady zamar coz of her Acne? Acne? Peisie?....WOW.i thought we have bigger problems in this country yaz