Botswana: Government Committed to Providing Potable Water

Mokoboxane — The Vice President, Mr Slumber Tsogwane, has informed residents of Mokobaxane in his Boteti West constituency that government is in the process of improving potable water by clustering water sources.

Addressing a kgotla meeting in Mokobaxane in his Boteti West constituency on recently, Mr Tsogwane said the proposed water reticulation project would cluster water sources.

Villages that would benefit from the project would include Rakops, Toromoja, Mmadikola, Xere, Xhumo, Mopipi, Mokobaxane and Kedia.

He said government had sourced funding from the World Bank to improve water supply in the country.

A project for the southern parts of Boteti West, Mr Tsogwane said, would cater for setting up of a treatment plant and reticulation network.

Boreholes to be networked had been identified, some of which were already in use.

The Vice President, however, decried misuse and vandalism of facilities and appealed to residents to use the limited resources sparingly.

He decried reports that some used potable water for livestock. He advised residents to act responsibly and report those found frustrating government efforts because such worsened the situation.

Mr Tsogwane said development agenda sometimes faced challenges but it was also up to residents to do their part by preserving resources.

<i>Source : BOPA</i>