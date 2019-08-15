Liberia, India Sign U.S.$2 Million Grant

14 August 2019
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Bridgett Milton And Winston W. Parley

The Government of the Republic of Liberia and its Indian counterpart have signed a US$2 million grant agreement for the completion of the 14 Military Hospital off the Roberts International Airport (RIA) highway.Signing on behalf of the government of Liberia Tuesday, 13 August, the Minister of Foreign Affairs Milton Gbehzohngar Findley thanked the people of India for the grant to Liberia and the level of work they have been doing for this country.He assures the people of India that the grant will be used to complete some facilities at the Military Hospital.

Also speaking, Indian Ambassador to Liberia SaailasThangal says his government is very happy to be working together with Liberia to enhance the good working relationship in all areas for the growth of their relationship.According to Ambassador Thangal, he was very happy that Liberia and India could come together to complete the dream of President George Manneh Weah.

He reveals that the 50 cars earlier promised by the Indian government will soon be made available.

Ambassador Thangal thanks the Government of Liberia for the level of cooperation and relationship, expressing hope that the relationship will continue.

For his part, the Minister of National Defense Daniel Ziankahn also assures the people of India that the money will be used for its intended purpose.

