South Africa: 'I'm Targeted Because I'm Undefeated' - Caster Semenya

Photo: Ivan Alvarado/Reuters Media Express
(file photo)
15 August 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By News24

Caster Semenya says there is a target on her back.

"I'm targeted because I'm undefeated...I'm the best at what I do," the 28-year-old said.

On Wednesday, the two-time Olympic 800m champion was the keynote speaker at the Standard Bank Top Women Awards and Conference in Johannesburg.

The annual conference celebrates women who are advocates for gender empowerment in both the public and private sectors.

In recent months, Semenya has made headlines following her legal battle with the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF).

Last year, the IAAF introduced rules that force female athletes to regulate their testosterone levels.

The association argues that high levels of testosterone creates an unfair advantage for female athletes.

This would require Semenya to take medication because her body naturally produces higher levels of testosterone.

Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

