South Africa: 'I'm Targeted Because I'm Undefeated' - Caster Semenya

Caster Semenya says there is a target on her back.
"I'm targeted because I'm undefeated...I'm the best at what I do," the 28-year-old said.
On Wednesday, the two-time Olympic 800m champion was the keynote speaker at the Standard Bank Top Women Awards and Conference in Johannesburg.
The annual conference celebrates women who are advocates for gender empowerment in both the public and private sectors.
In recent months, Semenya has made headlines following her legal battle with the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF).
Last year, the IAAF introduced rules that force female athletes to regulate their testosterone levels.
The association argues that high levels of testosterone creates an unfair advantage for female athletes.
This would require Semenya to take medication because her body naturally produces higher levels of testosterone.
News24
Read this report on News24Wire.com.
AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.
Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.
AllAfrica is a voice of, by and about Africa - aggregating, producing and distributing 700 news and information items daily from over 150 African news organizations and our own reporters to an African and global public. We operate from Cape Town, Dakar, Abuja, Monrovia, Nairobi and Washington DC.