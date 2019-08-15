Kenya: Petrol, Diesel Prices Drop as Kerosene's Rises in Latest Review

14 August 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)

The prices of super petrol and diesel have decreased by Sh2.86 and Sh3.28 per litre respectively in the latest review by the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority.

In a statement on Wednesday, the authority's Director-General Robert Oimeke also announced that the price of kerosene had increased by Sh1.98 per litre.

THE PRICES

Following the adjustments, a litre of super petrol will retail at Sh112.53, diesel at Sh100.60 and kerosene at Sh103.95 in Nairobi.

In Mombasa, the three products will be sold at Sh109.89, Sh97.97 and Sh101.32 per litre respectively.

In Kisumu, motorists will pay Sh114.01 for super petrol, Sh102.29 for diesel and Sh105.64 for kerosene, whereas in Nakuru, they will pay Sh113.01, Sh101.30 and Sh104.65 respectively.

In Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County, a litre of super petrol will cost motorists Sh114.02, diesel Sh102.30 and kerosene Sh105.65.

LANDED COSTS

The authority explained that the changes resulted from a 5.64 per cent decline in the average landed cost of super petrol, from $528.26 per cubic metre in June, to $498.46 in July.

The cost of diesel decreased by 7.11 per cent, from $519.39 to $482.47 while that of kerosene increased by 1.88 per cent, from $503.63 to $513.10 per cubic metre.

