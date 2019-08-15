Kenyatta Pledges Integrity, Security in National Exams

The government's commitment to integrity and honesty in national examinations is stronger than ever, President Uhuru Kenyatta said on Wednesday.

The President said reforms implemented by the Jubilee administration to eradicate cheating and other malpractices will be strengthened.

He promised all those who will sit for the primary and secondary school national exams later in the year that the examination process will be fair and secure.

"I reassure you that my government's commitment continues in terms of upholding the values of fairness, integrity and quality in our examinations. That drive is stronger than ever," said he said.

He spoke at State House in Nakuru County where he hosted the 93rd Kenya Music Festival Winners' State Concert.

UNITING FACTOR

On the music festival, the President said the event is important in fostering unity and cohesion as it builds on the diversity of the nation.

He said the annual event brings out the cultural diversity that makes Kenya beautiful, unique and strong.

The President said the government and the people appreciate the participation of Ugandan schools.

"I would like to see all East African countries take part in this festival to make it a truly East African festival," he said, adding the occasion builds bridges of friendship and fosters unity in Kenya and the region.

Mr Kenyatta further said the festival is a display of remarkable talent and wonderful performances by energetic young people.

"This event has entertained, informed and brought us together and the performances get better each year."

Regarding the rollout of the competency-based curriculum, the President said the arts and music will become integral parts of the system.