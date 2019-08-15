Cameroon: National Athletics Championships - One National Record Equalled

The finals of the competition took place in Yaounde on Saturday August 10, 2019.

The Yaounde Omnisports Stadium was the venue of the finals of the 58th edition of the National Athletics Championships on Saturday August 10, 2019. The athletes competed in several disciplines in track and field. The track event included 100 m, 200 m, 400, 800 m, 5,000 m, 10,000 m, 10 km walk and 20 km walk. The athletes competed in several disciplines in the track and field. The field events included long jump, high jump, shot put, discus and javelin throws. It was an opportunity to detect new talents and for other aspiring athletes to develop interest in the sport. The competition equally served as preparations for the All Africa Games. The athletes put up outstanding performances which are also proofs of their readiness for the All Africa Games. Emmanuel Esseme (Cameroon Sports Athletics Club) finished first in the 200m in 20" 31. From that performance he equalled the record won by Joseph Batangdon in Johannesburg in 1999. Emmanuel Esseme Alobwede is now co-holder of the national record and has qualified for the World Championships in Doha in October 2019. In the 100m Emmanuel Esseme (CMSP) finished the race in 10"41 while in the women's 100m Njuh Nstella Stéphanie (FAP) was the fastest in 12"24. Njuh Nstella Stéphanie equally won women's 200m race in 24"01. In the women's 10, 000m Ngong Sylveria Ghafu (FAP) was the first in 39'32"6 and in the men's 10,000m Dindze Evele (INJS) was the winner in 32'58"7. In the women's 10km walk Maffokem Ngankam Lidie France (FAP) finished the race in 1'h05'08. In the men's 20km walk Nzossie Hervé Duclair (FAP) was the first in 1h32'30. In the women's long jump Mboumi Sandrine (CMSP) jumped a distance of 5m49. In the men's long jump Nkwemy Tchomfa Raymond (INJS) jumped a distance of 7m24. In the women's javelin Metsadong Jolivette Suzie (AIA) threw a distance of 38m16 and in the men's javelin Chamaken Claude Gatien (FAP) was the first throwing a distance of 57m69. Emmanuel Esseme was voted the best athlete for the season in the men's category and Njuh Nstella finished as the best athlete in the women's category. In the women's overall classification Cameroun Sport is the first with 13 medals; five gold, six silver and two bronze. In the men's classification, INJS occupies the top seat with 16 medals; eight gold, five silver and three bronze.