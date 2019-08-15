Cameroon: "Our Goal Is to Win the National Interpools"

Basil Forgu Forteck, Coach of PWD Kumba.

How prepared is PWD Kumba for the National Interpools? We are preparing and working hard towards the national Interpools. We are also doing our best to make contacts so as to fill some gaps in the team. The national Interpools begin on August 18, 2019, so we do not have time. The team is supposed to leave Kumba certainly by August 11. As of now, we are training hard in order to come out with a good squad. At the same time, we are also in need of more players to strengthen our squad. What are the objectives of the team this season? Our goal is to win the National Interpools competition. This will certainly bring peace in Meme Division and why not the region at large. So our supporters should know that we will bring the MTN Elite Two Championship to Meme Division. We want to assure South West FECAFOOT that they are sending the best team to the National Interpools to represent the region. I believe that we shall make it. PWD Kumba has been in the cold for long. What explains this sudden bounce back of the team? PWD Kumba has been out of the limelight for more than ten years. So we deemed it necessary to bring back what used to make Kumba vibrate. We are going in for the National Interpools and we need the support of all and from all angles. We are looking up to traders, mayors, administrators and all citizens of Meme Division. And if we get this support early enough then it will help us prepare better. It is not only Meme Division that is responsible for this task. We are the champions of the South West Region and as such everybody in the region is involved. So we need the support of all inhabitants of the South West Region.