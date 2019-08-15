Cameroon: Women's Afrobasket - Lionesses Crumble in Second Game

They were beaten by African champions, Nigeria, 106-39 in their second group game yesterday, August 13, 2019 at the Dakar Arena.

The 2019 Women's African Basketball Championship entered the third day yesterday August 13, 2019 at the Dakar Arena. The Indomitable Lionesses of Cameroon lost to African champions, Nigeria 106-39 in their second group game in the competition. It was a difficult match for both teams as each side was fighting for the top seat in Group B. The Nigerians began by dominating the game with a good play style. The Cameroonians had a tough time catching up given their lack of experience in the game. Cameroon's star player was Amina Njonkou scoring 16 points and eight rebounds. From the victory, Nigeria automatically qualifies for the quarterfinals of the competition. Cameroon will have to seek for a quarterfinal ticket at the play offs. Coach Natosha Cummings and her team will need to work harder to be able to qualify for the next round of the competition. Nigeria now tops Group B with four points. Cameroon is second with three points and Nigeria is third with two points. The Lionesses left for Dakar, Senegal with the objective of wining the competition. Despite the defeat, the players are still determined to make it to the top. Cameroon's best performance in the competition was in 2015 when they finished as runners up, losing to Senegal in the final 81-66 at home. In the last edition in 2017, Cameroon finished on the eighth position. In the other day three matches played; Mozambique beat Cape Verde 60-51 and Mali outplayed the Democratic Republic of Congo 82-56. At press time yesterday the match between Egypt and Senegal was still going on. A total of 12 teams are taking part in the competition. Cameroon is playing in Group B with Nigeria and Tunisia.