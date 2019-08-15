African Peace Support Trainers Association - Cameroon Hosts Executive Secretariat

The structure will coordinate requests relating to capacity building, knowledge management and enhance peace and security operations in Cameroon and the continent.

In line of promoting and contributing to peace and stability in Africa, the Republic of Cameroon will henceforth host the Executive Secretariat of the African Peace Support Trainers Association (APSTA) in Yaounde. This follows the signing of an agreement between both parties at the Ministry of External Relations on August 13, 2019 on the establishment of the Secretariat and a Memorandum of Understanding that defines the terms and references of the agreement. The Minister Delegate to the Minister of External Relations in charge of Cooperation with the Commonwealth, Felix Mbayu signed on behalf of the government of Cameroon while the Chairperson of the Board of Directors of APSTA, Brigadier General James Pumzile Machakaire penned for the association in the presence of the Minister Delegate at the Presidency in charge of Defence, Joseph Beti Assomo, other members of government and the diplomatic corps.

Speaking to the press after the signature ceremony, Minister Mbayu said hosting the Secreatraiat is testimony of President Paul Biya's commitment to peace and security in the continent and also to put at the disposal of African countries the resources of Cameroon to help in strengthening aspects of peace and stability. "Basically, the signing of these two agreements is the confirmation on one hand by the government that we are going to give APSTA all the privileges and facilities needed for this institution to function well and secondly, to define the terms and references of how it will work," he stated.

Justifying the choice of Cameroon, Brigadier General James Pumzile Machakaire said Cameroon supported and was at the rescue of APSTA during its trying moments. "You are all aware of the African Renaissance that says African solutions are for Africans, and the Head of State of Cameroon together with the citizens have confirmed that aspiration that Africa can manage its problems. At some point, APSTA was held in difficulties, Cameroon came to our rescue and offered a home to us," he explained. The Board Chair noted that the Executive Secretariat will serve as the coordinating body for member institutions and countries towards the preservation of peace and stability. The Executive Secretary of the structure, Commissioner Oyono Cécile née Thom was equally installed by James Pumzile Machakaire following a unanimous agreement by the Appointment Commitment of APSTA based on nominations received. She is the first female to be appointed Executive Secretary and was before her appointment the Deputy Director General of the International School for Security Forces.