Cameroon: Combating Discrimination - Commitment of Bilingualism Commission

Members and the Secretary General of the National Commission for the Promotion of Bilingualism and Multiculturalism adopted strategies and recommendations in Yaounde.

The National Commission for the Promotion of Bilingualism and Multiculturalism (NCPBM) will henceforth effectively fight against all forms of discrimination following the commitments taken and recommendations made at the end of a twoday capacity building workshop in Yaounde on August 9, 2019.

The President of the Commission, Peter Mafany Musonge, speaking during the closing ceremony of the workshop said the institution has taken the commitment to include the fight against discrimination in all areas of its intervention. The Commission, he further said, is committed to ensure that Cameroonians and the public in general know existing legal and judicial instruments related to the fight against discrimination and this has to be done by popularising the texts on the laws, treaties and decrees. In the coming days, the Commission will equally help the citizens to know their rights so as to better defend them. This will be done by working with Non-governmental Organisations (NGOs).

The two-day workshop coorganised by NCPBM and the United Nations Centre for Human Rights and Democracy in Central Africa (UNCHRD-CA) was on means and strategies to combat discrimination. It fell in line with one of the missions assigned the Commission which consists of receiving and processing petitions (within a reasonable timeframe) denouncing discrimination based on language or culture, so as to render account thereof to the President of the Republic. It enabled the Commission members to master national and international legal instruments to combat corruption, identify manifestations of discrimination in the present Cameroonian context and examine its impact on Human Rights, identify the possible means and strategies to combat all forms of discrimination nationwide and engage the NCPBM to adopt concrete measures. It was also intended to encourage the Commission to take concrete initiatives aimed at combating discriminatory policies and speeches in Cameroon. The Resident Representative and acting Director of the United Nations Centre for Human Rights and Democracy in Central Africa (UNCHRD-CA), Louis-Marie Bouaka said Cameroonians expect the dividends of the workshop to build peace. For this reason, he stated that the recommendations needed follow-up for proper implementation.